Upgrades to 5-1-1 website for people hitting the road

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Planning a trip in New England may be a bit easier thanks to upgrades to the 511 website.

Under the update users can now sign up for an account that lets you personalize your experience, although that’s not required to use the site.

An account includes features like the ability to create and save a customized route and getting traffic notifications.

The map shows you closed roads, road work and special events, like parades and missing people.

