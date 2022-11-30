Vermont and federal agencies carry out drug bust in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Springfield will see several police officers Wednesday while a drug investigation is underway.

Vermont State Police troopers are joining local and federal agencies to carry out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants. That includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Narcotics Investigation Unit, and the Springfield Police Department.

That’s happening at three locations on Valley Street. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Police say it has to do with illegal drug activity.

This is the same street police report responding to gunshots more than once.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.