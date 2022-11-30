Vermont senators applaud Respect for Marriage Act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Respect for Marriage Act passed the senate and is headed to the house. Vermont senators Sanders and Leahy celebrated the decision.

Sen. Sanders said in a statement, “I’m proud that Vermont has served as a pioneer in the marriage equality movement. Marriage has always been an inalienable right. And now we are on our way to protecting that right for all.”

Sen. Leahy said in a statement, “A decision such as who to spend your life with should not be determined by a state, local, or federal government. It is regrettable that throughout our history, too many Americans have been denied the right to marry who they love based on their gender or race.”

The House now has to vote on the act.

