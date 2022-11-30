Vermont’s first adaptive bike trail gives every body a chance to play outside

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Volunteers are in the middle of constructing Vermont’s first adaptive biking trail in Bolton.

The trail is the brain child of the organization Richmond Mountain Trails. It’s paid for by grants from the Vermont Mountain Biking Association and SunCommon.

Volunteers broke ground over the summer and spent more than 1,600 hours on the trail.

It’s welcome news to Vermonters who love to play outside.

“For us to go into trail network and not knowing what’s there; what obstacles are there is truly scary”, said Greg Durso, an adaptive mountain biker.

Channel’s Melissa Cooney is live on Channel 3 This Morning with what an adaptive trail is and when it will be ready for athletes.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.