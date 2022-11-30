Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Breezy conditions will continue into Thursday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Skies will start to clear out a bit by the end of the day, becoming partly cloudy on Thursday night. We’ll be back to partly sunny skies heading into Friday. It will be a little warmer on Friday as well with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Another cold front will move through the region for the start of the weekend, bringing with it another round of wind and rain. Skies will be cloudy on Saturday with rain showers likely. Rain showers will change over to snow showers on Saturday night and into early Sunday. It will be windy once again on Saturday with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Looking for lingering morning snow showers on Sunday morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures through Sunday afternoon. Highs will be back down into the mid to upper 30s. Our weather will remain unsettled through the middle of next week. We’ll see scattered rain and snow showers on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the end of the week. Temperatures will be trending colder with highs in the low to mid 30s.

