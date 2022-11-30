Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The month of November is going out with a bang, weatherwise. A strong frontal system will be moving through today from west to east with a round of steady, sometimes heavy, rain from mid-morning through the afternoon. The wind will be whipping out of the south 15 to 30 mph with some gusts possibly as high as 55 mph. That could bring down trees, tree limbs, and power lines, and lead to some power outages. The rain will amount to 1/2″ to 1″ for most of us by the end of the day. No major flooding is expected, but there could be some localized, minor flooding problems.

As the front goes by, cold air will start to come in on blustery WNW winds tonight through the first part of Thursday. There will be a few snow showers overnight and through Thursday, but snowfall will only amount to a dusting to a couple of inches in some of the higher elevations by the end of Thursday.

The wind will settle down and the skies will be clearing Thursday night into Friday. But that will be the calm before the NEXT storm.

That next system will be a smaller, fast-moving clipper system on Saturday which will bring another round of wind & rain. Again, rain will be ending as just a few snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations, Saturday night into early Sunday, before it clears out later in the day.

The weather pattern remains unsettled into the start of next week with the chance for more rain & snow showers, but nothing major.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to monitor the wet & windy conditions for the next few days, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

