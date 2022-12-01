21 dead geese found along a Vermont lake

By Rachel Mann
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom. 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week.

Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe a gold ring. They say the shore was lined with bird cadavers.

“I’m 35 years old and I’ve never seen anything like this in Vermont,” Degreenia said. “There was one that was still alive, but it wasn’t moving,” Allard said. “It just had its head up, so you knew something had happened.”

David Sausville with Vermont Fish and Wildlife says they’ve never had anything like this happen among the Canadian Goose population in Vermont. Though, he did mention a similar situation that happened in New Hampshire this spring, in which roughly 30 geese died from the avian flu.

“We sent samples, just yesterday, to the national lab in Wisconsin,” he told Channel 3. Sausville says the results from the samples they sent to the lab won’t be available for another week or two.

At this point, there’s no way to know what caused this for sure but he does have his suspicions. “They anticipate it’ll be aviation influenza or astrogliosis or something like that,” Sausville said. “They’re going to do a necropsy and initial testing and get back to us.”

But whatever it is, Degreenia and Allard say they hope to never see it again. “I mean, I’ve never seen it before and i hope they solve the problem because no one should ever have to see any of any animal die and suffer in that way,” Degreenia said.

“Watching the geese fly over in the fall is one of my favorite things and I hope nothing is going to happen, because I’d like to continue seeing them,” Allard added.

Sausville says it’s unlikely avian diseases get transmitted to people, but it’s still possible. He says to avoid touching any type of dead bird and practice basic hygiene.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham...
Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say
A security camera at a camp in North Hero captured video of a bolide flashing over Lake...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
The Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington - File photo
Burlington Police investigate attempted child abduction
We now know when the "Antiques Roadshow" episodes that were shot at the Shelburne Museum will...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont
Springfield Police issue search warrant on Valley Street
Authorities carry out drug raids in Springfield

Latest News

Springfield Police
Authorities carry out drug raids in Springfield
21 dead geese found along a Vermont lake
21 dead geese found along a Vermont lake
Gov. Hochul and associates at Champlain Hudson Power Express groundbreaking in Whitehall
Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express
Champlain Hudson Power Express
Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express