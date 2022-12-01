Burlington Police seek to identify ‘peeping tom’
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are asking for help to identify a suspected peeping tom caught on camera Wednesday.
It happened in the Hill Section. Police say the male suspect first came to the house of the female resident around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday evening and looked into her windows. Then, They say he came back later around 2 a.m. Thursday and tried to break in.
Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call the police: 802-658-2704.
