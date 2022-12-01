Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express

WHITEHALL, NY. (WCAX) - Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announces construction is underway on the Champlain Hudson Power Express.

The project will deliver power from Hydro-Quebec to New York City running 339 miles long. Part of the transmission line will run along the bottom of Lake Champlain.

The first phase is a 17-mile section between Putnam and Whitehall, New York right along the Vermont border

“We are announcing the construction of a 339-mile Champlain Hudson power express line that’ll bring the clean hydro power from Hydro-Quebec from Canada directly to New York City and once complete in 2026, it’ll deliver 1,250 megawatts. So, what does that mean? Let me put it in words that you’ll understand. 1 million. 1 million homes will be powered because of what we’re doing here, that’s extraordinary,” said Governor Hochul.

The project will create 1,400 construction jobs, a $40-million-dollar environmental fund to help with green projects on & around Lake Champlain and pay $1.5 billion dollars to school districts in about 50 host communities.

