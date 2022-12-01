Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears.

The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.

Jaclyn Comeau, the black bear project leader for Vermont Fish and Wildlife, says although there aren’t any major wind projects coming up, the data will be valuable. “Our hope is to better understand how wind development might impact bears, so we have better influence over siting potential future wind facilities. And then of course just understanding how different types of human development and human land use practices impact bears can influence how we are strategizing to protect these important habitats,” she said.

Black bears are what the state considers an “umbrella species,” meaning data collected on them can inform biologists about other species as well. Comeau says they are hoping to have information to offer the public by the summer of 2024.

Related Stories:

Deerfield wind project begins operations

Vt. utility commission opens investigation into Deerfield Wind project

PUC order opening investigation

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police issue search warrant on Valley Street
Authorities carry out drug raids in Springfield
The Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington - File photo
Burlington Police investigate attempted child abduction
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained
Worker suffers serious burns after job site explosion
21 dead geese wash up at Crystal Lake State Park
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

Latest News

Leahy receives tribute from GOP’s McConnell
Plattsburgh students get tips to identify bullying
Empowering seniors to avoid Medicare fraud schemes
x
Empowering seniors to avoid Medicare fraud schemes
Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing