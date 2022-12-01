Empowering seniors to avoid Medicare fraud schemes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve all heard of Medicare scams costing Vermont seniors millions, but there are resources to help seniors avoid a financial nightmare.

The schemes can involve salespeople pitching Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plans all the way to offers of genetic testing services or diabetic supplies through the mail, by phone, or by email.

Darren Perron spoke with Michelle Kessler with the group Community of Vermont Elders to discuss services available to seniors to prevent Medicare or any type of health insurance fraud.

To report suspected fraud: 802-229-4731 or VERMONTELDERS.ORG

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.