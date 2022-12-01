How to keep energy costs low while festivities are high

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York National Grid workers are encouraging people to give the gift of energy this holiday season.

That means making different choices that help save energy.

You could do that by upgrading your holiday lights to LED bulbs, choose advanced power strips, forgo the large inflatable yard ornaments, don’t overload tree branches or put lights outside near power lines and choose your slow cooker over your oven.

For more information on how to optimize energy efficiency this holiday season, visit the national grid website.

