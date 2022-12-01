Leahy receives tribute from GOP’s McConnell

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - There were dueling speeches Thursday on Capitol Hill from the Senate’s top Republican and Vermont’s senior senator, but it wasn’t a policy feud that brought the two to the podium. Instead, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to pay tribute to a friend who’s approaching retirement.

“To say that Pat Leahy has made the most of his time in Washington would be truly an understatement,” McConnell said.

Despite being frequent adversaries on policy, the two colleagues say they have developed a friendship over the years. “Pat and I made a point of working as partners. He always knew the right time to break up tense negotiations with a stemwinder or an old Irish joke,” McConnell said.

Over decades in the Senate, McConnell and Leahy worked on everything from farm to foreign policy. “And like good appropriators, we also bonded over a firm mutual conviction that our true opponent was never each other -- It was the House,” McConnell said.

Leahy’s response was reciprocal. I’ve told him privately -- but I say it publicly -- I appreciate the friendship and the work together,” Leahy said. He cited their bipartisan cooperation on war crime legislation and the effort to ban landmines. “There’s no victim of landmines that’s going to come in and say, ‘Oh, now we can support your next campaign. No, they don’t even know who we are. They know we helped them.”

Leahy even recalled a gift given to him from the Kentucky lawmakerHe long ago -- a Louisville Slugger baseball bat, with Leahy’s name on it. “This, I would tell the distinguished senator, has stayed in public view in my office ever since I came home with it,” Leahy said.

Patrick Leahy hasn’t said his last words on the Senate floor. Hee said he’ll speak more on the day he leaves. “I look forward to leaving because Marcelle and I can be back home all the time. But I will miss so many friends. I’ve made, well, over 400 -- senators I’ve served with,” he said.

A long goodbye for Vermont’s longest-serving senator.

