McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model

McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.
McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is working on making its fast food even faster.

The hamburger giant is testing a new restaurant concept that offers features like a food conveyor belt and a pick-up area for deliveries.

This “drive-thru of the future” in Fort Worth, Texas, is smaller than most McDonald’s and is specifically designed for to-go orders.

There are labor-saving kiosks for placing take-out orders and parking spots dedicated to mobile app users’ curbside pickup.

Industry drive-thru times are reportedly 45 seconds slower on average for 2022 compared to pre-pandemic days.

McDonald’s hopes the design concept will help the restaurant speed up the pace and help drive more business.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police issue search warrant on Valley Street
Authorities carry out drug raids in Springfield
The Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington - File photo
Burlington Police investigate attempted child abduction
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained
Worker suffers serious burns after job site explosion
21 dead geese wash up at Crystal Lake State Park
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

Latest News

Leahy receives tribute from GOP’s McConnell
Plattsburgh students get tips to identify bullying
Empowering seniors to avoid Medicare fraud schemes
x
Empowering seniors to avoid Medicare fraud schemes
Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing