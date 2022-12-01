Police: Rutland shoplifter stopped by bystanders

Tim Shaw
Tim Shaw(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A would-be Rutland shoplifter was stopped in his tracks by bystanders last weekend.

It happened at the Home Depot on Saturday. Police say Timothy Shaw, 42, of Rutland, attempted to steal more than $2,000 worth of tools and other equipment from the store. When he tried to leave, police say witnesses restrained him in the parking lot until officers arrived.

Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan says retail theft is on the rise. “That is, of course, super concerning to us because they’re violent events and there is a risk of tremendous harm to the community. So, we believe those types of offenses really warrant a very vigorous response from law enforcement,” he said.

Police say the stolen merchandise was returned to the store. Shaw is currently being held without bail after a separate incident where police say he robbed a Tractor Supply and threatened employees with a knife.

