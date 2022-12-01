QR code on Vermont vehicle inspection sticker explained

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker had WCAX looking into what it’s for.

A new, yellow inspection sticker was rolled out in Vermont a few months ago. On it is a black QR code. A QR code contains information that a machine can scan and read.

But VTrans reps say these codes aren’t activated just yet. They will be early in 2023, and when they are, reps say they don’t contain any personal information.

Police officers will use them to confirm the sticker is real. And you can check out your vehicle test history by entering the VIN number.

