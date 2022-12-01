Sen. Sanders comments on rail union House vote

File Photo
File Photo(Stephanie Quirk)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Sanders commented on the addition to the rail strike vote which would include seven sick days to the union agreement.

The bill that passed the House yesterday would prevent rail unions from striking in an attempt to waylay the potentially economically disastrous supply chain interruptions the strike could cause.

Senator Bernie Sanders said “Let me congratulate the 221 Members in the House for taking on the greed of the rail industry and voting to guarantee seven paid sick days to every rail union worker in America. It is absolutely unacceptable that rail workers have ZERO paid sick days. The Senate must do the same.”

The bill still has to pass the senate.

