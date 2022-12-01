Spectrum Youth and Family Services prepare for winter and look for volunteers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Donations are now being accepted to benefit Spectrum Youth and Family services. That is a Burlington shelter that helps youth experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers are getting some help this year from the Northwestern Vermont Realtors Association. The group is hosting another coat drive, and then dropping off the donations to clothe people who stop by Spectrum. Will Towne at the shelter says a coat is a baseline need during the winter, and that it saves lives.

“We have 25 to 35 people coming to our drop in center every day here in Burlington. They’re looking for, warm coats, things to help them stay warm while they’re outside and, get other basic needs met, whether it’s meals, laundry, connection to their peers and to services. That’s really what we’re trying to do,” Towne said.

If you have a used or new coat you would like to donate, you can drop it off until December 6th at a number of locations throughout Northwestern Vermont.

While the non-profit is looking for coats, they also accept other donations throughout the season.

“We were lucky to have the coats coming in but we always need warm winter boots, warm winter gloves, and men snow pants are something that I think people don’t necessarily think of. We could always use that. And then just remind people that you know, homelessness is not a choice for for these youth and they’re put into a really terrible situation and when it turns cold like this, it really does turn into life and death,” Towne said.

Spectrum serves around 1000 kids per year among all their different programs. They do have overnight shelter in Burlington that would be open 7 nights a week, but right now, there isn’t enough staff to run it.

Towne says they’re focused on finding overnight weekday volunteers. He says you don’t need to have experience in this field, as long as you are compassionate and exhibit good judgement.

Once the shelter opens, there isn’t a referral process. If one of the ten beds are open, they will take you in. If there’s not space, Towne says they work to find other options, like looking to see if there are friends you can stay with, or checking with area partners like COTS or ANEW Place at the Champlain Inn.

Towne says this year he’s already seeing 25 to 35 people a day come to their drop-in shelter for coats and other basic needs. They also help people who are unable to access shelter across the board.

“It’s hard to expand capacity. We have a really tight housing market. So people transitioning out of shelter into permanent housing is a challenge. There’s a lot of great movement being made in the community to develop affordable housing and housing, specifically designated for folks exiting homelessness, but that takes time and the need is right now. So with the with the lack of housing transition, then stays become longer in shelters, which then reduces the the availability of shelter beds. So it really does have a trickle down effect,” said Towne.

