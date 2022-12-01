UVM men’s basketball returns home after three weeks away

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At long last, the UVM men’s basketball team is home.

The Catamounts wrapped up their three-week road trip over the weekend and now, finally well-rested, prepare for just their second regular season game inside Patrick Gym this season. UVM returned with a 1-7 record on the road trip, and 2-7 overall including its season-opening win over Brown. The record isn’t what they want it to be, and even though there are a lot of new faces on this team, there is still a lot of experience, starting with Bellarmine transfer Dylan Penn. Last year, his Knights started the year in a hole, and ended up winning their conference. He’s drawing on lessons learned then to help this group.

“The best thing about having a lot of veteran guys is, we’ve seen this before. Everybody has their own different experience,” Penn said. “Last year, at my other school, we started 0-5 and we were able to turn the season around. That makes me think with this team here, there’s a lot of talent in that locker room and a lot of guys that want to have a great ending to this season. Coming back in and locking in, seeing what we need to do to move forward to continue the season and have a successful year.”

