Vermont man charged with buying gun found at fatal shootout

(Contributed)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A 21-year-old Vermont man is facing federal charges that he purchased a handgun that was found less than 24 hours later at the scene of a shootout in Springfield, Massachusetts, that resulted in the deaths of two men.

Cameron Yee, of South Burlington, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a false statement when buying a handgun. He appeared in federal court in Burlington on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty and was ordered detained pending further proceedings.

Yee’s attorney declined comment.

Court documents say Yee falsely stated on federal forms used when purchasing firearms that he was the actual purchaser of the firearm.

“In truth, as Yee admitted to police, he had been given $2,000 to purchase two handguns by a person Yee knew as ‘Jay’ with the understanding that Jay would receive the .40 caliber weapon,” prosecutors said in a motion for detention filed in federal court. “Yee admitted he understood Jay wanted the weapon because Jay was in a disagreement with another person over the treatment of Jay’s sister. Yee admitted learning that Jay had been shot and killed shortly after Yee supplied Jay with the gun.”

Less than 24 hours after the purchase, Springfield police recovered the gun bought in Vermont next to Andre Yarns, who was bleeding from gunshot wounds and later died. Prosecutors say Yarns and another man found at the scene, who also died, had been involved in a shootout.

Prosecutors did not specifically say if the man Yee knew as “Jay” was Yarns.

Phone records show that Yee and Yarns, who was not legally able to buy a firearm due to his criminal history, had been in regular communication in the days before Yee bought the gun.

It’s not the first time that firearms purchased in Vermont on behalf of others have been used in crimes in Massachusetts.

Between September 2017 and March 2018 two Boston men moved to Swanton, Vermont, where they brought drugs from Massachusetts and exchanged the drugs for cash or guns. Drug customers would buy the firearms on behalf of the two men.

Five of the guns were recovered by police in the Boston area and some were matched to shootings in South Boston.

Both of the Boston men were later sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

In that case five Vermont drug customers were later charged with buying about 30 firearms for the two Boston men.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham...
Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say
A security camera at a camp in North Hero captured video of a bolide flashing over Lake...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
The Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington - File photo
Burlington Police investigate attempted child abduction
We now know when the "Antiques Roadshow" episodes that were shot at the Shelburne Museum will...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont
Multiple local and federal agencies carried out drug raids on Valley Street in Springfield...
Authorities carry out drug raids in Springfield

Latest News

File photo
Construction of 339 mile power line begins in NY
HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression
North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers
BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start