Vt. ag agency announces $900K in dairy innovation grants

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is investing almost a million dollars for dairy farmers to modernize their operations.

The state announced $900,000 in federal grant funding will focus on climate and “community forward production.” Officials say the goal is to promote how farmers can meet environmental goals and reduce costs through modernization that includes new grazing strategies using GPS tracking and diversifying land by growing trees.

The Agency of Agriculture’s Laura Ginsburg says there is one requirement for these grants. “Innovation shouldn’t happen in a vacuum, so we are requiring an educational component to this funding. So, the farmer or whoever receives the funds has to host a field day or they have to be willing to develop educational resources as an output of this project. That’s a key component of this funding because we don’t want to fund something and have it exist on its own,” she said.

It’s the first time they are releasing funds for dairy farm innovation on this scale. Applications close February 2nd.

