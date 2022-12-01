Vt. officials say $1B in statewide ARPA funding allocated

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont has officially earmarked all $1 billion of its federal pandemic recovery funding, according to state leaders who gave an update on the spending Thursday.

By the end of June, Vermont had started over 150 projects and many more are in the works.

The federal ARPA cash has and will continue to have a huge effect on local communities

The Scott administration has made an effort to make sure the funds are being spent in a geographic, economic, and racially equitable way over the next four years.

Officials expect many of the projects -- especially housing and broadband -- will ramp up in the coming years. “The money was appropriated through the Legislature, working with the administration. And it’s very important that Vermonters know how this money is moving forward, how it’s been appropriated, and what the progress is in how we’re spending it,” said Doug Farnham, deputy secretary with the Vermont Agency of Administration.

But some towns in rural communities have been struggling to spend the cash because they don’t have the staff to fill out the necessary paperwork. The governor’s cabinet has been touring across the state and meeting with local leaders to guide them through the process to make sure there isn’t any money left on the table

The ARPA money is just a fraction of the pandemic funding channeled to Vermont in the last two years. Since the spring of 2020, Vermont has seen over $10 billion for programs including expanded unemployment, PPP loans, and the CARES Act.

While the federal government has had to claw back some of that money from some states because of violations in how it was spent, officials say that has not been the case in Vermont. The feds did take back about $31 million in rental assistance funds last winter because they weren’t being spent fast enough.

