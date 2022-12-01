Vt. officials seek to engage public in renewable energy policy review

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is reevaluating its renewable energy policies and want to engage the public in the process, especially disadvantaged people who may have been left out of the process in the past.

The three-phased approach beings with engaging Vermonters through education and will include webinars and other outreach. Phase 2 is reviewing what policies the state already has and getting a pulse from stakeholders on what is working and what isn’t. Policies under review include net metering, long-term contracts with power providers, and the Renewable Energy Standard. Phase 3 includes gathering recommendations from the public.

T.J. Poor with the Department of Public Service says engagement is critical to obtaining equity when it comes to energy. “Procedural equity so that people are involved in the policy-making and the decisions that are being made that are going to affect them. And second, it is ensuring the benefits and burdens of a policy are being equitably distributed across the state geographically and also demographically,” he said. “We want to reach an array of Vermonters beyond those usual suspects who are already engaged at the Statehouse, in these conversations and create spaces where people are heard and share their opinions.”

Poor says in an ideal scenario, they will learn what Vermonters want around energy policy and it will mean stronger policies in the future.

