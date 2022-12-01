Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williston Selectboard member has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and unlawful mischief.

Gordon St. Hilaire appeared before a judge Thursday. Authorities say he vandalized his ex-girlfriend’s car multiple times between September and November. According to court documents, the two broke up and St. Hilaire committed the acts in the hopes that she would reach out to him.

Williston Selectboard Chair Terry Macaig told WCAX Thursday there are no plans to call for his resignation.

St. Hilaire was released on conditions.

