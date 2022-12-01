Woman dies in car crash on Route 11 in Sunapee, NH

SUNAPEE, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police say a woman has died after crashing her car into a tree in Sunapee, New Hampshire Wednesday.

Police say the 22-year-old driver was driving south on Route 11, just near Trow Hill Road around 6:30 p.m.

They say a tree was falling into the roadway and the driver hit the tree. Police say she died on the scene.

The driver’s name has not been released and the crash remains under investigation.

