Woman dies in car crash on Route 11 in Sunapee, NH

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUNAPEE, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police say a woman has died after crashing her car into a tree in Sunapee, New Hampshire Wednesday.

Police say the 22-year-old driver was driving south on Route 11, just near Trow Hill Road around 6:30 p.m.

They say a tree was falling into the roadway and the driver hit the tree. Police say she died on the scene.

The driver’s name has not been released and the crash remains under investigation.

