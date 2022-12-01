BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After several cloudy and windy days, we get a brief break on Friday. Skies will be partly sunny for the end of the work week with temperatures returning to more seasonable levels. It won’t last long however. Clouds will return on Friday night ahead of the next cold front. Rain and more wind will overspread the region by the start of the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be warmer with periods of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. As rain showers come to an end as the front moves through, we may see a few mountain snow showers into Saturday night.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with colder temperatures. Highs through Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s, close to normal for early December.

Our weather turns a bit more active by the middle of next week with scattered rain and snow showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. Any snow accumulation will be localized to the higher elevations once again with high temperatures in most spots in the the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures turn colder heading into the end of the week. Skies will be partly sunny on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.