Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone, and welcome to the month of December! It will certainly look and feel like December today as a trough of low pressure swings through the some snow showers, mainly from mid-morning into the early afternoon. By day’s end, that snow will only amount to a dusting to an inch or two of accumulation, mainly in the higher elevations. It will be blustery, too, with brisk WNW winds, but those winds will start to settle down by late afternoon.

To end the work week, Friday is looking like a pretty decent day with partly sunny skies and slightly warmer than normal temperatures (normal high for Burlington is now 40°). It will start turning breezy out of the south late in the day.

The weekend will start out a lot like the way November ended up yesterday . . . with rain & wind out of the south, although not as much rain or wind as what we had on Wednesday. The fast-moving clipper system that will be bringing that wet and windy weather will move off to the east late in the day and into the overnight. Any remaining rain showers will end up as a few snow showers late Saturday into Saturday night, but they won’t amount to much.

Sunday & Monday are looking okay with partly sunny skies, but another clipper system will spread some rain & snow showers around on Tuesday, with some lingering flurries into Wednesday.

Have a great start to the month of December today! -Gary

