Biden calls for 2024 presidential primary lineup change, lawmakers react

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday, President Biden and the Democratic National Committee are moving to radically reorder the party’s presidential election process.

Party officials announced the plan during a dinner in Washington Thursday proposing to make South Carolina the first primary state in 2024, rather than New Hampshire.

Biden says the purpose is to ensure voters of color have a voice earlier in the process. All four members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and the state’s democratic party chair strongly oppose the proposal.

Senator Maggie Hassan writes in a statement “I strongly oppose the President’s deeply misguided proposal, but make no mistake, New Hampshire’s law is clear and our primary will continue to be First in the Nation. New Hampshire does democracy better than anywhere else, and makes better candidates and better presidents as a result of our First in the Nation Primary. Because of our state’s small size, candidates from all walks of life - not just the ones with the largest war chests - are able to compete and engage in the unique retail politics that are a hallmark of our state. This ensures that candidates are battle-tested and ready to compete for our nation’s highest office. We will always hold the First in the Nation Primary, and this status is independent of the President’s proposal or any political organization. I look forward to welcoming Democratic and Republican candidates to New Hampshire - just like we always have.”

Senator Jeanne Shaheen writes “In New Hampshire, it doesn’t matter how much money you have, where you come from or who knows your name - in our primary, everyone has a fair shot. It’s tremendously disappointing that the President failed to understand the unique role that New Hampshire plays in our candidate selection process as the first primary state,” said Shaheen. “It’s a shame the White House’s short-sighted decision risks splintering attention from candidates, denying voters crucial opportunities to connect with candidates and hear their visions and policy priorities. As frustrating as this decision is, it holds no bearing over when we choose our primary date: New Hampshire’s State law stipulates that we will hold the ‘First-in-the-Nation’ primary. That status remains unchanged as we are bound by State statute. We look forward to hosting candidates in New Hampshire for the 2024 presidential primary and showing the country that we should continue to be entrusted with the ‘First-in-the-Nation’ primary that yields timely, reliable results with a process that levels the playing field for all candidates, regardless of clout or background.”

The New Hampshire Democratic Chair, Ray Buckley released a statement saying “This news is obviously disappointing, but we will be holding our primary first. We have survived past attempts over the decades, and we will survive this. Our first-in-the-nation primary has been an integral part of our state’s history for over 100 years and is enshrined in state law. We look forward to welcoming candidates to New Hampshire in 2024 and beyond. We will continue to do what we in New Hampshire do well - provide a level playing field for all candidates and ensure they are stronger and ready for the fights ahead.”

They all emphasize demoting New Hampshire violates state law.

