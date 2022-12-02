Black Artist Showcase offers platform for local performers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For nearly three decades, spoken-word poet and teaching artist Rajnii Eddins has worked to engage a diverse community of people, and for the past several years it’s taken the form of Black Artist Showcases.

The monthly performances for local poets, writers, musicians, painters, illustrators, and other artists. One of those takes place Friday night from 6 to 8 at the Richard Kemp Center in Burlington.

Eddins says the goal is to build platforms for artists of African descent to have opportunities to connect and share in a welcoming community.

“We saw a need that had not been filled currently, in terms of giving us that space, that’s such a treasure to have among ourselves and celebrating our brilliance and our stories and our legacy and creativity,” Eddins said.

Eddins says there’s also a historical narrative of Black artists not always being given opportunities to have their works shared and supported financially, adding that these showcases give them a place to shine.

