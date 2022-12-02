Café for a cause: opening day for Jenna’s Coffee House

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group known for helping people struggling with substance abuse is brewing up new opportunities.

Jenna’s Promise and Two Sons Bakehouse are teaming up to open Jenna’s Coffee House today.

The goal is to shift the model of care for people with substance use disorders by hiring people in recovery to help staff the business.

A ribbon cutting is this morning at 10 a.m. followed by some free food.

The organizers say this partnership is the first of its kind in Vermont as a fully functioning cafe that employs people in recovery.

The café is on Lower Main Street West in Johnson.

