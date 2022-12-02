Dog apprehended for reckless driving in Walmart parking lot, police say

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was...
The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.(Kilgore Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (Gray News) – Police in Texas were shocked to find a dog behind the wheel of a car that crashed in a Walmart parking lot Thursday.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.

“He apparently got little antsy and bounced around the cab, setting this truck in motion,” police said.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while...
According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.(Kilgore Police Department)

Aiding to the problem, the vehicle’s steering column had prior damage, which allowed to dog to put the car in drive. The dog was also wearing a leash, which police believe got caught on the emergency brake and released it.

“It doesn’t sound feasible, but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash,” police said.

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Townsend
Burlington Police identify suspected ‘peeping tom’
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained
VSP responded to a deadly shooting on Griggs Road in Eden Thursday night.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Eden
21 dead geese wash up at Crystal Lake State Park
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
Tim Shaw
Police: Rutland shoplifter stopped by bystanders

Latest News

Deer entangled in Christmas lights rescued by wildlife officials
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
Members of the Student Global AIDS Campaign at St. Michael’s College marched in Burlington...
Student AIDS activists march in Burlington
The FBI director asserted that China could use the app to collect data on its users that could...
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok
Cody
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody