Legislation to protect firefighters from PFAS headed to President Biden’s desk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill to protect firefighter from forever chemicals is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan co-authored the bill that aims to protect the health and safety of first responders from PFAS exposure.

The legislation directs federal agencies to develop best practices, training, and educational programs to reduce, limit and prevent exposure to PFAS. It also calls on the feds to develop educational resources for firefighters on alternative foams and personal protective equipment that do not contain PFAS.

“Fire fighters routinely put their lives on the line to keep us safe, and they face additional risk from exposure to toxic substances in firefighting foams and personal protective equipment,” said Senator Hassan. “I introduced this commonsense, bipartisan bill to reduce fire fighters’ exposure to PFAS substances that are linked to numerous health problems including certain cancers. I am glad that this bill has passed the House and Senate, and look forward to seeing the President sign this into law.”

The legislation, which passed the Senate last summer and was led through the House by U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI-12), now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

