Man in court in connection with August break-in

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington man will be in court today after a home break-in in Pownal.

Police said it happened at the Burdick Trailer Park back in August, but one of the suspects wasn’t arrested until yesterday.

Troopers say two people broke into the home armed with weapons.

One of the victims was hit on the head and a teen had his cell phone taken away.

34-year-old Douglas Marsh will be in court today on several charges, including burglary and assault. The other suspect has not been arrested yet.

