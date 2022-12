SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!

Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family.

To learn more about Cody, watch the video.

For more information, check out the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s website.

