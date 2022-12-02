Rep. Kuster voted NDC Chair

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Annie Kuster is taking on a new role.

She was elected by her fellow New Democrat Coalition colleagues to lead the Coalition in the 118th Congress.

Kuster has served as NDC Vice Chair of Communications since 2019.

Kusters says as chair, she is committed to supporting the priorities of each of the Members and their unique districts, strengthening the diversity of the membership and expanding bipartisan collaboration.

