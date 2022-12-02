Rep. Kuster voted NDC Chair

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Annie Kuster is taking on a new role.

She was elected by her fellow New Democrat Coalition colleagues to lead the Coalition in the 118th Congress.

Kuster has served as NDC Vice Chair of Communications since 2019.

Kusters says as chair, she is committed to supporting the priorities of each of the Members and their unique districts, strengthening the diversity of the membership and expanding bipartisan collaboration.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont vehicle inspection sticker
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained
Burlington Police are asking for help to identify a suspected peeping tom in the Hill Section.
Burlington Police identify suspected ‘peeping tom’
21 dead geese wash up at Crystal Lake State Park
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
Vermont man charged with buying gun found at fatal shootout
Tim Shaw
Police: Rutland shoplifter stopped by bystanders

Latest News

File Photo
Water is dangerously cold even if the weather is warm
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Sanders reacts to failed sick bill for rail workers
File Photo
Man in court in connection with August break-in
VSP responds to deadly shooting in Eden.
Vermont State Police investigate fatal shooting in Eden, no suspect in custody