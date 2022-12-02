Rutland mayor to seek 4th term
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Mayor Dave Allaire says he’s running for a fourth term.
Allaire also announced he’s fully recovered and cancer free. He made his announcement via video on his personal Facebook page.
The mayor had surgery for esophageal cancer in 2020.
He says his priorities include improved public safety, housing, infrastructure, and fiscal responsibility.
