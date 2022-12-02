Sen. Sanders reacts to failed sick bill for rail workers

Sen. Bernie Sanders coming to Tucson for Garcia rally
Sen. Bernie Sanders(tcw-kold)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Senate passed a bill Thursday to prevent a looming rail strike, after multiple unions had rejected a deal partially negotiated by the Biden Administration.

The House already passed the bill earlier this week.

The deal gives train rail workers a 24% raise and some bonuses over five years, but a separate measure over paid sick time failed.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders calls this disappointing.

“Let me be clear. This struggle is not over. At a time of record-breaking profits for the rail industry, it is disgraceful that railroad workers do not have a single day of paid sick leave. As a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, I will do everything I can to make sure that rail workers in America are treated with dignity and respect,” said Sanders.

