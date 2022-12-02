Snowplow Spotlight: Plowtron and Plowdypus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Snowplow spotlight series continues this morning with Plowtron and Plowdypus!

Plowtron is driven by Chadwick Morse on Route 66 in Randolph and Route 12 Randolph to Bethel.

Kids in Bethel Elementary’s fourth grade class chose this name.

The principal said kids in each class came up with a name and then everyone voted on their favorite.

Driver Morse says he enjoys the many challenges that come along with winter maintenance.

Plowdypus is driven by Johnathon Hayes, who says he loves is truck name!

And interestingly, Johnathan operates out the same location has his father.

The snow plow was named by the small Open Fields School in Thetford Hill. The kids came up with 10 names, including Plower Power, but landed on Plowdypus.

We’re told there’s only about 20 kids in the whole school and they were very excited to meet their truck.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.