Stuck in Vermont: Married artists Jennifer Koch & Gregg Blasdel collaborate & collect art

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last week, married artists Jennifer Koch and Gregg Blasdel celebrated 17 years of matrimony and 30 years as a couple.

They both produce art independently and have been collaborating on prints together since 2004. Their home is a maximalist dream, with colorful collections of work created by self-taught artists from across the country.

Seven Day’s Eva Sollberger knows the couple well, as she is their neighbor and friend. She spent a Sunday afternoon with them in their studio, watching the twosome print proofs of their collaborative works called “Marriages of Reason.”

