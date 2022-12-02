UVM women’s basketball beats Dartmouth in final seconds

Cats are at home Sunday against Marist
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Down by seven points with two-and-a-half minutes to go, the Vermont women’s basketball team came back to win with sophomore Catherine Gilwee’s three-pointer with one second left in the contest.

Gilwee led the way with 18 points on the night. Bella Vito earned a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and also added four steals. The Catamounts return to Patrick Gym on Sunday afternoon against Marist.

