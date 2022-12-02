Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Expo

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Third Annual Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition this weekend.

New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say 60 crafters and artisans will be there each day.

You’ll find clothing, food, artwork and alcohol to name a few.

Adult tickets are $5. Kids under 12 get in free and parking is free.

