Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Expo

The Third Annual Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition this weekend.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say 60 crafters and artisans will be there each day.

You’ll find clothing, food, artwork and alcohol to name a few.

Adult tickets are $5. Kids under 12 get in free and parking is free.

