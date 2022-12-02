Veteran wreath deadline extended

RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadline has been extended to donate a wreath to a fallen veteran.

It’s part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America effort to get wreaths on the graves of military members around the holidays.

Each wreath costs $15 and right now there are not enough to go around in Vermont. The deadline was November 30th to sponsor one but it has now been extended until Monday.

“It’s a great opportunity to recognize veterans for their contribution that they have made and to honor and more importantly remember,” said the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs’ Robert Burke.

The wreath-laying will take place at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center on December 17th at noon.

