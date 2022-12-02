Vt. author explores granite industry of 1900s in new novel

A new novel from Vermont author Eric Pope takes us back to Vermont in the early 1900s.
A new novel from Vermont author Eric Pope takes us back to Vermont in the early 1900s.(Photo provided)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new novel from Vermont author Eric Pope takes us back to Vermont in the early 1900s.

Eric Pope is the former owner of the Hardwick Gazette and he says that background helped inform a lot of his decision to base his new novel, “Granite Kingdom,” in a fictionalized version of the town. He says in the early 1900s, Hardwick was booming thanks to the granite industry. But some real-life events inspired this mystery of sabotage.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Pope about the book.

Pope is giving a talk Friday in Hardwick. The book launch event is at 3 p.m. at the Memorial Building. The book is available for pre-order through the publisher.

