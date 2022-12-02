Vt. forest commissioner stepping down

Michael Snyder/File
Michael Snyder/File(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) – Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder will be stepping down at the end of the month, according to state officials.

Snyder was first appointed by former Governor Peter Shumlin in 2011 and has continued the job under the Scott administration. Prior to serving as commissioner, he spent 14 years working as the Chittenden County Forester with FPR.

Officials credited Snyder with playing a critical role in championing working forests and sustainable outdoor recreation. They say annual attendance at Vermont State Parks grew by nearly 40% during his tenure.

“Serving as the Commissioner of FPR, with its dedicated and talented staff and its critically important mission, has been the highest honor of my career. I am very grateful to Secretary Moore and Governor Scott for entrusting me with this role and the opportunity to advance healthy forests, a world-class state park system, and a thriving culture of outdoor recreation in our great state,” Snyder said in a statement.

Snyder’s successor will be announced at a later date.

