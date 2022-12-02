Water is dangerously cold even if the weather is warm

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It may sound obvious, but New York state leaders are reminding people the water is cold.

They say it can be easy to forget during a bright, mild day but being tempted by your kayak for one more paddle without proper planning is a bad idea.

Experts say dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature, use the buddy system and let someone know where you’re going and when you plan to be back, and know the conditions before you head out.

