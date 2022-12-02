Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The wind and rain return for the start of the weekend. Another cold front will arrive from the west on Saturday with periods of rain expected throughout the day. A Wind Advisory is also in effect on Saturday for the northern Champlain Valley and northern New York with wind gusts reaching close to 50mph through the afternoon. Rain showers will taper off on Saturday evening with skies becoming mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers on Saturday night. It will be cooler on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 30s.

After some sunshine on Monday, rain showers will return for mid week. We’ll see cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will start to feel a bit more like winter heading into the end of next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with the chance for a few snow showers. Highs will drop into the low to mid 30s.

Have a great weekend!

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
