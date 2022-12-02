BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We will finally catch a break from all the weather action that we have been getting lately as a bubble of high pressure drifts over the northeast with lots of sunshine today.

That break won’t last long, though, as yet another active frontal system comes at us from the Midwest. Winds will be picking up out of the south late today into the overnight and clouds will be back on the increase. As the system moves in, we can expect a round of rain coming through during the morning hours on Saturday. It will continue to be windy out of the south. There will be a slight lull in the rain early in the afternoon, but then another batch of showers will move through during the mid-to-late afternoon. It will be mild with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The strong south wind will be shifting around to the west in the evening, bringing in colder air on those blustery west winds. A few snow showers will be flying around, but there will only be a dusting to an inch or so of snowfall by Sunday morning in the higher elevations.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with partly sunny skies. Monday is also looking okay.

Then another frontal system will be coming in with some rain showers - and mountain snow showers - for Tuesday & Wednesday. We will start to dry out, and cool down, on Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the wet and windy weather for Saturday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

