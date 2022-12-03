Car crash in Plattsburgh claims one life

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Plattsburgh.

Police say it happened around noon on Friday. They say 43-year-old Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh was driving south on Durand Road when he drove into the oncoming lane, and hit another car head-on.

The driver he hit was 38-year-old Katie VanWeort of Plattsburgh, who was traveling with her two 4-year-old daughters.

VanWeort and her daughters, plus Arroyo’s passenger, were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Arroyo died at the scene.

