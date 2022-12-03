Crews work overnight to extinguish railyard fire in St. Albans

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews in St. Albans battled a large fire overnight into Saturday morning.

Take a look at this video captured from a drone by William Drake.

There, you can see the flames from high above the ground near the railyard on Aldis Street.

We are still working to get more information from fire officials. We’re told they’re still on scene.

Crews in St. Albans responded to a separate fire in that same area in October, at a vacant building owned by the railyard company.

