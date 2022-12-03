Fatal fire at Readsboro home, displaces family

(Source: WIFR)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
READSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the town of Readsboro.

Police say they responded to a home on Grinka Road at 3:00 a.m. Friday. When fire crews arrived, they say they drove up to a house full of flames. Police say a woman was unaccounted for and later found in the kitchen.

Police have not released the woman’s name and sent her body to Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The fire is not suspicious, and the homeowner was not home at the time.

